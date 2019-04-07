Narendra Modi, Amit Shah lead BJP’s star campaigners list for Rajasthan

The BJP on Sunday announced a list 40-star campaigners for the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Bollywood actress Hema Malini, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj are among the star campaigners of the party.

Other campaigners in the list include Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Arjun Ram Meghwal, C R Chaudhary, P P Chaudhary, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and party vice president Vasundhara Raje, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena besides several former ministers.

Lok Sabha polls in the state are slated to be held in two phases. Thirteen seats will go to polls on April 29 in the first phase, voting for the remaining 12 seats will be on May 6.