PM Modi press conference LIVE Updates: In joint presser with Modi, Amit Shah says BJP will return with bigger mandate

In a joint presser with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power with a bigger mandate. This is Modi’s first press meet ever since he took charge as the Prime Minister in 2014.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Shah said, “We will come back with a much bigger majority.”

The BJP leader also lauded party workers over their efforts in the poll campaign. He said, “Today is the end of a long and successful campaign for the BJP. From BJP’s point of view, this election campaign has been the one in which we have put in a lot of hard work, and also most extensive since independence.”

The BJP chief also provided a list of schemes introduced by the NDA government in the last five years. “The Narendra Modi government has launched 133 schemes to uplift all sections of society,” he said.

“Elections are seen as a festival in a democracy. Chances are left that our party has missed out any particular area during campaigning which began in January this year,” he added.