Lok Sabha election results: Victory of democracy, says Modi; Shah calls it harsh defeat for Congress

Byoued by the Lok Sabha election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah thanked the people of the country and congratulated the party workers for the landslide victory. As per the latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP has won 74 seats and is leading in 227 seats while the Congress is trailing far behind with 51.

Amid chants of ‘Modi-Modi,’ the prime minister said it was a long journey from “do (two parliaments) to dobara (second term).” Calling it a “victory of democracy,” Narendra Modi said,”The people of India filled this beggar’s bowl. I have been saying this from the day-1 that this election is not fought by any political party, leaders but by the people of this country. Today people have proven my sentiment right. This is the victory of democracy, the victory of people. The world will have to recognize India’s democratic strength.”

Addressing the BJP workers in Delhi, Modi in a lighter vein said, “Today even Meghraj (the Rain God) has joined us in our celebration.” It was raining in the national capital in the evening.

Drawing an analogy from the epic battle of Mahabharata, Modi said, “Just like Lord Krishna said he was on the side of Hastinapur in Mahabharata, 130 crore Indians have said today, they are on the side of India.”

Also present at the venue were Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others. The prime minister also congratulated the Election Commission and the polling officials for conducting the polls successfully.

“Crores of Indians have blessed us and I would like to express my gratitude to the people. India attained independence and we had multiple Lok Sabha polls. But the voting percentage was the highest during this phase of elections, even during the adverse weather conditions. This shows the commitment of our citizens.,” Modi said.

Calling it the “most historic victory” after independence, Amit Shah congratulated the party and the prime minister. “This is the first time that a prime minister with a complete majority is returning to power with such numbers after a full five-year term. It is a matter of pride for all of us.”

Crediting the prime minister for the win, Shah said, “Victory for ‘sab ka saath, saab ka vikaas‘, victory for PM Modi’s work for the people. This is a victory of people of India, a victory of the hard work of the BJP workers.”