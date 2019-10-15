Narayan Rane interview: ‘Ready to improve relations with Shiv Sena’

You have decided to merge your party with the BJP. Is it to secure your son’s political future?

Yes.

You along with local BJP leaders are campaigning for independent candidates in Sawantwadi and Kudal despite Sena fielding official candidates.

It is to increase the tally of BJP legislators. In Kankavali (the seat is officially with BJP as per seat-sharing arrangement), Shiv Sena initially fielded an independent candidate and then gave him the AB form. So, we also fielded candidates in Sawantwadi and Kudal seats.

Is the BJP using you to gain a foothold in Konkan region?

It is not only in Konkan, I will be useful in the entire Maharashtra… Anyone will try to increase the base of their party. The BJP is also not doing anything different.

CM Fadnavis wants your relations with Sena to improve. Will it happen?

Fadnavis’s wish…is from good intention. I don’t have any objections to it. But, efforts should be taken from both sides. If that happens, then I’m ready.

What is your stand on Nanar oil refinery project?

I will declare my stand on Nanar after joining the BJP.

