Naraini (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Naraini (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Naraini (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajkaran. The Naraini (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Naraini Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

naraini (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dayaram CPI 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gayacharan Dinkar BSP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 70,87,812 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 1,59,461 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kiran Verma SP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,90,95,434 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 45,00,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ Lavlesh Kumar Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ommani Varma BJP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 51,77,561 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 200 ~ 2 Hund+ Pawan Devi INC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 59,92,254 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 14,42,175 ~ 14 Lacs+ Radhe Shyam AAP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 8,13,532 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ritesh Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 37,49,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shankar Lal Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 49,55,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Naraini Sc candidate of from Rajkaran Uttar Pradesh. Naraini (sc) Election Result 2017

naraini (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajkaran BJP 1 Post Graduate 42 Rs 33,20,750 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Arun Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Baburam Verma Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 25,30,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharatlal INC 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 57,04,416 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 37,615 ~ 37 Thou+ Dayaram CPI 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 3,21,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ Gayacharan Dinker BSP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 38,24,262 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mataprasad IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 8,48,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Khelavan Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 13,15,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 4,000 ~ 4 Thou+ Ramcharan IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 9,41,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra Kuril RLD 0 Graduate 55 Rs 15,69,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkishor IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 3,16,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkripal IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 12,85,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Naraini Sc candidate of from Gayacharan Dinkar Uttar Pradesh. Naraini (sc) Election Result 2012

naraini (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gayacharan Dinkar BSP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 31,87,700 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Lal Diwakar SP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 22,77,145 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Chandrapal IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chetan IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 1,46,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh Verma INC 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,18,37,350 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,97,364 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mata Prasad IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram ARVP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 3,52,123 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkaran Kabir BJP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 11,27,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ram Prasad RVLP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 10,75,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandran Kuril AD 0 Graduate 45 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramgopal Jatav JKP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,950 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar RLM 1 8th Pass 35 Rs 1,94,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Naraini (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Naraini (sc) Assembly is also given here..