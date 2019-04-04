Nara Lokesh: ‘There is a good two months to go… It is anyone’s battle’

Unlike his father and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, 36-year-old Nara Lokesh is not quite sure whether the BJP government is on its way out at the Centre. But like his father, he frames the election as a battle between the TDP and Narendra Modi, and insists the TDP is not anti-Congress:

You have been in politics for seven years now. But this is your first electoral battle. How are you going about it?

In 2009 and 2012, I did a lot of work in the background. In 2014, I campaigned for our candidates. We have guidelines on what candidates should do… a blue book in a sense. So it is nice to implement it and see what works and what’s not.

How do you see this election?

This election will decide the fate of Andhra Pradesh. The 2014 bifurcation was very painful, it resulted in a lot of injustice to the state. When the state got bifurcated, our per capita income was only 9 per cent higher than the national average, which is quite ridiculous for a South India state. We have done a lot of good work, but our economy is at that inflection point where in the next five years we can cross at least two other southern states — Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. So we need a chief minister who has the vision, direction, drive to deliver this.

What are the issues you are highlighting?

The good work we have done, our welfare measures, development, the kind of industries we have attracted to the state. No other state has done so much work. Every house has been touched by one initiative or the other by the government.

All the regional parties, including the TDP, seem to be dynasty-driven.

Your last name opens a door, but you need to deliver… Why are you holding my genes against me? I don’t think it is fair. You can’t say that an IAS officer’s child should not be an IAS officer or a doctor’s child not a doctor. I have done a lot of work in the party, in the private sector and I am in front of people to showcase that work. And say that I can do a lot more. People will decide.

This time you are up against a formidable challenge from Jagan Mohan Reddy. All surveys show give him an edge.

I believe it is vice versa. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no experience whatsoever in governance. He was in jail for 16 months, he has 31 cases against him… With all due respect, national polls have always got Andhra wrong. In 2014 they predicted Jagan would win, it did not happen. In all the by-elections, he lost with huge majorities. I believe 2019 will be no different.

But the TDP has suffered in terms of credibility. You fought along with Narendra Modi in 2014, separated only near the elections, recently had an alliance with the Congress in Telangana, and are now fighting solo.

We have never believed in the BJP’s ideology. We believe we are a secular state. In 2014 a commitment was given by the Prime Minister that all the commitments made in the bifurcation Bill would be followed in letter and spirit. And these were not delivered. We were patient for four years. And yes the Congress is the reason why the state got bifurcated, but today Rahulji has agreed to give special status to Andhra. So when the BJP has clearly said that they are not going to give us special status and the Congress has agreed, we have no choice but to go with the Congress.

At state level, the understanding is quite clear. The Congress is quite non-existent here, they will lose even their deposits in quite a few seats. So it really doesn’t make sense to go together here. But if you look nationally, we are fighting against Modi’s government, we are fighting against the lack of delivery at the field level. All the regional parties have come together.

But the TDP was born on an anti-Congress plank.

We were not anti-Congress. That is where people get it wrong. We were against the way Delhi decided things at the state level. Indira Gandhiji removed NTR (N T Rama Rao) though he had majority. So we are against that kind of an institution. We are against the institution of Governor. The state and federal spirit are what matters. And that is what we are fighting for and we will continue to fight.

Chandrababu Naidu did a joint rally with Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal. Does this show desperation?

As we go along with the Mahagathbandhan, it is very important that the regional parties come together, to showcase to the people that we are unified. That is very important. If you look at Jagan, his mother is campaigning, his sister is campaigning, his wife campaigns, everyone campaigns in the house. Why is that not a sign of desperation?

But is this mahagathbandhan working? Kejriwal is himself waiting for an alliance with the Congress.

Challenges will always be there in every coalition. But let’s keep in mind that we need an alternative at the national level. If you look at our growth rate, we are down the tubes. Historically high growth rates have always come when there is a strong coalition. States’ interests have to get represented.

What is your prediction for the national elections?

I think it is all up in the air. There is a good two months to go, we have to wait and watch. I think it is anyone’s battle at this juncture.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao keeps talking about a federal front. And he has an understanding with the YSRCP.

Federal front is a two-party front — the YSRCP and TRS. That is it. Not really relevant. I don’t expect Jagan to have more than 5 MPs anyway. And even if the TRS gets 16, how is it going to change equations? There should be an ideology. It is about what we stand for, fight for. What is the common minimum programme? He is one day seen with Mamataji, the other day seen meeting Modiji.

Naidu has always played a national role. Will there be a PM from Andhra this time?

My strong belief is that Naidu will stay back in Andhra. Because we need his guidance at least for the next decade. We have very tall targets.

If he becomes PM, that would also be a boon for Andhra.

Delhi politics is different from gulli politics. The point remains that execution matters. And that is why I strongly believe that his leadership is more required at the state level. If there is a strong coalition and Andhra’s interests get represented — like (A B) Vajpayeeji was a statesman, he always took care of the interests of all states… that is exactly what we had hoped for from Modi.

Who will be the leader of this Mahagathbandhan?

It is up for grabs. Anyone can come forward. A larger understanding has to be arrived at among the regional partners. Strong states are what make a strong nation. So the PM alone cannot drive a nation.

Why don’t you step in and be the CEO of the state like your father?

I only have two years of governance experience… I am young, I have a long way to go. I have to deliver to my electorate, my constituency, my ministry.

Jagan always attacks you talking about unfulfilled promises. The BJP calls Naidu the U-turn CM.

Jagan Mohan Reddy does not even require a counter. He is a man with zero experience. He is a man who doesn’t even live in Andhra, he just comes and goes. Even while campaigning, he gets onto a flight, and rushes back to Hyderabad. How does he understand Andhra’s issues

Coming to the BJP’s allegation, it is not a U-turn. It is the right turn… Neither did you give us a special package or a special status… We were forced to take a stand.

If the BJP falls short of numbers and promises you special package again, will you rejoin the NDA?

Once bitten, twice shy. I really don’t think they will deliver on this. They have clearly said that special status cannot be given to Andhra.

So it will be the Congress for you.

Rahulji has committed to it and he says that will be the first file he will clear.