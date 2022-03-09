Nanpara (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nanpara (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nanpara Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Smt Madhuri Verma. The Nanpara seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

nanpara Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarjeet IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 28,70,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 56,41,515 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 10,08,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Dr.A.M. Siddiquie INC 0 Graduate 67 Rs 3,36,11,431 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Faujdar Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Literate 41 Rs 6,73,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 4,25,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Hakikat Ali BSP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 3,79,12,594 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 36,90,652 ~ 36 Lacs+ Kuleraj Yadav(Munshi Ji) CPI 1 12th Pass 57 Rs 37,59,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhuri Verma SP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 4,18,21,284 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 33,30,594 ~ 33 Lacs+ Maulana Laik Ahmad Shah All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 46 Rs 30,23,916 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep IND 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 9,74,800 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Sabka Dal United 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 43,82,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Niwas Verma Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Graduate 51 Rs 3,22,58,129 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 46,00,018 ~ 46 Lacs+ Ram Sharan IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 35,58,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 8,54,200 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanveer Afsar AAP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

nanpara Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Smt Madhuri Verma BJP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 2,11,52,761 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,82,832 ~ 5 Lacs+ Abdul Waheed BSP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,16,62,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,90,186 ~ 4 Lacs+ Kriparam RLD 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,15,29,127 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,91,637 ~ 13 Lacs+ Kuleraj Yadav CPI 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 32,80,800 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sri Waris Ali INC 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 2,81,36,068 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 35,21,148 ~ 35 Lacs+ Surendar Dalmiya IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 34,02,686 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vineeta Gupta IND 0 Literate 0 Rs 76,00,778 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virjesh Kumar IND 0 Doctorate 41 Rs 15,87,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yaseen Rashtriya Kranti Party 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

nanpara Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Madhuri Verma INC 0 Not Given 49 Rs 1,10,53,901 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,70,71,202 ~ 4 Crore+ Abdul Mannan RLM 0 Literate 43 Rs 41,000 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Balak Ram Lodhi IND 1 5th Pass 42 Rs 4,52,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhabilal ARVP 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 2,59,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devtadeen IND 0 8th Pass 77 Rs 57,36,500 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Faujdar Yadav IND 0 Literate 31 Rs 1,86,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jata Shankar BJP 1 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 1,63,27,563 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nekiram Pandey IND 1 10th Pass 40 Rs 4,11,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 29,377 ~ 29 Thou+ Ram Harsh Yadav SP 1 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 49,97,667 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ramjan Khan PECP 0 Literate 73 Rs 1,17,18,845 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,95,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ramprashad Nishad IND 0 Literate 63 Rs 66,45,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ranjana IND 0 Not Given 29 Rs 40,50,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Rizwan Ansari AITC 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,86,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Siddhnath Srivastav CPI 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 37,43,517 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suryalal IND 0 Literate 55 Rs 3,23,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Warish Ali BSP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,99,84,469 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 74,28,328 ~ 74 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

