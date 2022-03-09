Nanak Matta(st) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nanak Matta(st) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nanak Matta(st) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Prem Singh. The Nanak Matta(st) seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Nanak Mattast ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Nanak Mattast candidate of from Prem Singh Uttarakhand. Nanak Matta(st) Election Result 2017

nanak matta(st) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prem Singh BJP 0 Doctorate 40 Rs 17,03,515 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 3,24,640 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ansuiya SP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 47,78,283 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Singh Rana INC 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 23,05,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 5,87,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Mahesh Chandra IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 13,90,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rita Wati IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 32,75,977 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Shish Ram Rana BSP 0 Graduate 67 Rs 59,23,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Rana IND 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 2,69,89,952 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,89,794 ~ 11 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

