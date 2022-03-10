Namesake eye surgeon triggers CM Channi’s downfall in Chamkaur Sahib

An ophthalmologist-turned-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Dr Charanjit Singh (60) proved to be a giant killer in the 2022 Assembly election when he defeated incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in his bastion of Chamkaur Sahib by a margin of 5,000 votes.

An eye surgeon at PGIMER in Chandigarh till a few years ago, Dr Singh is a philanthropist who quit his job to set up his own clinic at Morinda and started organising free eye camps for the poor in the area. Later, he set up Shubh Karman Hospital at Morinda. He got in touch with several philanthropist clubs and remained associated with the Congress party’s SC cell for several years. He was also a claimant for the party ticket.

In 2017, Dr Singh was handpicked by the AAP to contest against Channi, who had nurtured his constituency as an Independent and later as Congress MLA. However, he lost to Channi by a margin of 12,308 votes.

“But he never lost touch with the constituency. He would serve the poor and even pay from his pocket to supply lenses to the needy after cataract surgery. This made him quite popular in the area,” said a source.

Before the elections, the contest was between both the namesakes and the voters were vocal stating that “one of the Channis would win.”

“It was not easy to defeat the incumbent chief minister. He was also the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress,” an AAP leader said.