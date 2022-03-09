Nambol (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nambol (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nambol Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Nameirakpam Loken Singh. The Nambol seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Nambol ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

nambol Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nameirakpam Loken Singh INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 9,67,29,137 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 5,07,311 ~ 5 Lacs+ Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 4,32,98,602 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 39,53,237 ~ 39 Lacs+

nambol Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nameirakpam Loken Singh INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 3,49,21,871 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 14,23,670 ~ 14 Lacs+ Thounaojam Chaoba BJP 0 12th Pass 78 Rs 2,31,88,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 42,44,966 ~ 42 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Nambol candidate of from N. Loken Manipur. Nambol Election Result 2012

nambol Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) N. Loken INC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,57,15,551 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,83,650 ~ 6 Lacs+ Khaidem Premchand IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Th. Chaoba Singh MPP 0 12th Pass 75 Rs 1,02,90,297 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yumnam Borajao IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

