Nakur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nakur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nakur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr.dharam Singh Saini. The Nakur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Nakur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Nakur candidate of from Dr.dharam Singh Saini Uttar Pradesh. Nakur Election Result 2017

nakur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr.dharam Singh Saini BJP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 6,55,99,100 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,37,97,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Arvind IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 2,11,900 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indu IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 6,62,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Garg IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 95,56,714 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Naveen BSP 1 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 2,14,01,685 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,55,725 ~ 9 Lacs+ Parvesh Kumar Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Graduate 40 Rs 1,11,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 80,30,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ Rajiv Saini Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 41 Rs 1,21,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Rajpal Singh IND 0 5th Pass 59 Rs 78,43,900 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar RLD 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 48,29,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Vijay Pal Singh IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 2,70,79,776 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,21,299 ~ 15 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Nakur candidate of from Dr. Dharam Singh Saini Uttar Pradesh. Nakur Election Result 2012

nakur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Dharam Singh Saini BSP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 4,80,88,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajay Kumar RJSWP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,13,72,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Arshad RLM 3 8th Pass 33 Rs 11,88,200 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul BRVP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 26,51,500 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Avnish Arya VAJP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 81,300 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Choudhry IND 1 12th Pass 27 Rs 1,54,38,626 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Imran Masood INC 4 12th Pass 41 Rs 4,08,77,911 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 20,50,262 ~ 20 Lacs+ Jarif RUC 0 Literate 29 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanwarpal MD 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 14,12,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mela Ram BJP 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 75,30,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Mohd Firoz Aftab SP 1 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 55,53,937 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjor IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shauraj Singh Panwar LJP 0 Literate 47 Rs 18,58,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Charan IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 4,54,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Wazeer Ahmad PECP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 29,32,377 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra SHS 0 Graduate 52 Rs 4,25,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

