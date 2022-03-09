Nakodar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nakodar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nakodar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Gurpratap Singh. The Nakodar seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

nakodar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurpratap Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 7,86,90,970 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 80,04,755 ~ 80 Lacs+ Gurbinder Singh Atwal IND 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 3,42,90,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,80,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Gurmail Singh Kaler Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 23,30,500 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Inderjit Kaur Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 Illiterate 52 Rs 10,500 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagbir Singh Brar INC 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 6,70,93,132 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,91,88,548 ~ 1 Crore+ Kusum Sharma IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 92,91,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Santokh Singh Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 74,29,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sarwan Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,73,07,196 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,71,390 ~ 8 Lacs+ Taranpal Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 2,33,97,928 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,13,89,730 ~ 1 Crore+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

nakodar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurpratap Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 13,71,13,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 55,00,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ Amarjit Singh Samra INC 0 Graduate 68 Rs 29,01,54,000 ~ 29 Crore+ / Rs 25,76,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Amrik Singh IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 7,82,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhajan Chand BSP(A) 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 4,06,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Gurmail Ram BSP 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 1,19,68,012 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurnam Singh Sanghera IND 0 5th Pass 62 Rs 1,73,46,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Kamaljeet Singh Kakora PPOP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 31,44,707 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 7,28,523 ~ 7 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

