Najibabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Najibabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

Najibabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

najibabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Begraj Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 28,90,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhupendra Singh Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 2,05,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hamid Husain IND 0 Literate 70 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Umar Gareeb Kranti Party 0 Illiterate 72 Rs 7,40,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Danish Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 29,40,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Saleem Ansari INC 1 8th Pass 54 Rs 3,03,82,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 51,68,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Raja Bharatendra Singh BJP 2 Graduate 58 Rs 48,60,25,676 ~ 48 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahnawaz IND 0 Literate 30 Rs 16,399 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahnawaz Alam BSP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 2,50,87,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharvan Rajput AAP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 32,32,825 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tasleem Ahmad SP 1 Literate 61 Rs 1,10,00,849 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,14,769 ~ 7 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

