Nagpur: Still smarting from 2014 loss, Congress promises ‘tough fight’ to Nitin Gadkari

Sonia Gandhi and her Congress colleagues may have joined in the applause for Union minister Nitin Gadkari for work done by his ministry in the Parliament session, but on his home turf Nagpur, the Congress is raring to avenge the crushing defeat it faced in the 2014 elections, in what had been its bastion until then.

According to insiders, the Congress may bypass ticket hopefuls from the faction-ridden local unit, and field an outsider.

“The party is taking the contest very seriously as Nagpur is the RSS headquarters. Against the fantastic speculation about Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘bonhomie’ with Gadkari translating into the party helping him emerge as a challenger to Narendra Modi for the prime minister’s post, the party would actually have a strong outside candidate to take him on. This would also neutralise the inner-party factionalism,” a top Congress leader said.

Contesting his first Lok Sabha polls in 2014, Gadkari, a life-long RSS worker, had defeated the Congress’s seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar in Nagpur by a margin of over 2.85 lakh votes. Muttemwar had won four of those seven times from Nagpur. Gadkari’s victory was seen as largely a result of the Modi wave. This time, the 61-year-old, who continues to have RSS backing, is likely to bank on his creditable performance as Union minister.

The Congress, on the other hand, is counting on the waning of Modi’s popularity as well as the seat’s caste and community combination working in its favour.

A senior local leader, who has worked with Gadkari for long, said, “Together, there are about eight lakh Dalit and Muslim votes. Add to that the two lakh Halba votes and about 40,000 Dhangar votes. The Halbas (a weaver community) had voted for Gadkari en masse last time and he had promised to solve their problems. This time they have decided to teach the BJP a lesson for not fulfilling the promise. Similarly, the Dhangars are disillusioned with the BJP for not including them in the Scheduled Tribe list. The Kunbis (an upper caste, making up around four lakh votes in the seat) may return to the Congress fold due to the BJP appointing Brahmins to all major key posts in the constituency.”

The leader pointed out that the 2014 win was only the second time the Congress lost the Nagpur seat. “Even after the Emergency, the late Jambuwantrao Dhote was elected from here. Only twice has the BJP won — riding the Ram temple wave in 1996, when Banwarilal Purohit won, and in 2014.”

However, the leader added, “The recent air strikes against Pakistan may arrest the possible Congress surge, provided the effect lasts till polling day.”

The Congress’s biggest problem could have been factionalism — which is where an outsider is expected to help. “Central leaders have told the warring leaders not to worry about Nagpur. They said they will take care of it,” a young Congress leader said.

One of the names doing the rounds is of Nana Patole, who hit headlines when he quit as BJP MP from Bhandara-Gondia constituency — which is part of the Nagpur division — in 2017, criticising Modi’s style of functioning and the agrarian distress under his government. He had later joined the Congress and was made the party’s farmers’ front chief. Patole, who has said he is ready to fight against Gadkari, recently met Muttemwar to seek his support, according to a senior Congress leader.

Asked about it, Muttemwar said, “He had come as others come. There was nothing about election as such. Although my name is also under consideration, whoever the party decides will definitely get support.”

Along with the Muslim-Dalit-Halba-Dhangar combination, Patole, a Kunbi, brings those votes to the Congress.

A second probable is Praful Gudadhe, another prominent Kunbi face, who had lost to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis from the Nagpur South-West Assembly constituency by over 70,000 votes. Gudadhe is seen as neutral, not belonging to either the faction led by Muttemwar and including his protege, former mayor Vikas Thakre, or that comprising former ministers Nitin Raut, Satish Chaturvedi and Anees Ahmed.

Gudadhe, whose father was a BJP minister back in 1995-99 before he quit the party, told The Indian Express he hadn’t approached the Congress leadership for a ticket, adding, “True that Gadkari is a very tall leader, but the tide is turning against the BJP everywhere.”

Halba leader Nanda Parate indicated that their votes would go to the Congress this time. “We had voted en bloc for Gadkari last time as he had promised to help us get caste and validity certificates, which we are denied under the ST category despite being on the Central government’s list. So this time we have given the slogan ‘BJP hatao, Halba bachao’.” Asked if that means they would vote for the Congress, she said, “Who else is there on the other side?”

Claiming that this alone could ensure Gadkari’s defeat, Parate added, “Our current votes are equal to his victory margin last time.”

The BJP remains confident though that Gadkari will sail through. “We don’t think people will vote on caste basis. Gadkari’s works like Metro, roads and other such things are visible… and they feel only this man can deliver development,” said a senior BJP leader. “Moreover, Gadkari has a following among all castes as he has done his bit for everyone.”