Nagpur: RSS Muslim front splits, group joins Congress

RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) city unit split vertically on Saturday with the breakaway group, led by MRM city unit Chief Riyaz Khan, joining the Congress and extending support to party candidate Nana Patole. The group also included city unit convener Sushila Sinha and state unit co-convener Ikra Khan.

The split was announced by Riyaz Khan at a press conference which was also attended by Patole. Khan said that the Manch was giving stepmotherly treatment to Muslims. “I have joined Congress along with over 5000 workers and will campaign for Patole as the Congress has promised to fulfill the demands, which the BJP has failed to do despite repeated petitions,” he added.

Asked what were their demands, Khan said, “The Hindu Halba community is also with us. Nitin Gadkari had promised to solve their long pending caste validity problem. But he didn’t do that. In the Muslim community, there was a demand to settle the caste validity of Chapparbandh Shah community which falls in the VJNT category. Our state unit convener Mohammad Farooq had given several representations to Gadkari but nothing was done. So, we decided to quit Manch and join Congress.”

The local Manch had caused a flutter last year by demanding that the RSS should host Iftaar party on their premises. The RSS had declined the request. “They had disallowed it even on the ground near their premises, which was symbolic of discrimination against us,” Khan said.

Farooq, when contacted, said, “It’s true that there were grievances. But I had asked them to be patient. Today, over 250 of our workers have joined the Congress.”

MRM is led by RSS ideologue Indresh Kumar at the national level.