scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Nagina (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nagina (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Nagina (sc) assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Nagina (sc) |
March 9, 2022 7:58:58 pm
Nagina (sc) Election Result, Nagina (sc) Election Result 2022, Nagina (sc) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Nagina (sc) Election Results 2022

Nagina (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Nagina (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Manoj Kumar Paras. The Nagina (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Nagina Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

nagina (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Abhinay Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 15,08,457 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Arjun Singh AAP 0 Graduate 29 Rs 68,85,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brajpal BSP 1 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,42,02,382 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijpal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandraveer Singh IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 30,60,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Dr Yashwant Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 59 Rs 10,41,25,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,56,28,000 ~ 1 Crore+
Lalita All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 27 Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar Paras SP 4 12th Pass 53 Rs 4,19,52,700 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 27,05,403 ~ 27 Lacs+
Shrimati Henreita INC 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 8,68,08,837 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Sunil Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 13,24,955 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tej Singh Ambedkar Samaj Party 3 Graduate 66 Rs 1,43,30,050 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,38,684 ~ 1 Lacs+
Vikas Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 12,70,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Nagina Sc candidate of from Manoj Kumar Paras Uttar Pradesh.

Nagina (sc) Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Manoj Kumar Paras
SP

nagina (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Manoj Kumar Paras SP 2 12th Pass 50 Rs 2,10,03,172 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,65,435 ~ 15 Lacs+
Chandrvir Singh IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 34,06,385 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,28,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Chiranjee Lal Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 1 8th Pass 54 Rs 85,69,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+
Jagdish Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 75,20,284 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 50,370 ~ 50 Thou+
Manohar IND 0 Literate 67 Rs 10,92,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Neelam All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 26 Rs 94,31,000 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Omwati Devi BJP 0 8th Pass 67 Rs 3,32,70,845 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Phool Singh Chaudhary Peace Party 0 Doctorate 45 Rs 1,05,84,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Sapna National Aman Party 0 Literate 33 Rs 1,01,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarvesh Alias Shabnam VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 1 Literate 40 Rs 78,20,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satendra Kumar Gareeb Kranti Party 0 Graduate 28 Rs 1,99,269 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay IND 0 Not Given 40 Rs 15,40,250 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Virendra Pal BSP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,15,69,798 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Yadram Singh RLD 0 Graduate 52 Rs 88,05,000 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Nagina Sc candidate of from Manoj Kumar Paras Uttar Pradesh.

Nagina (sc) Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Manoj Kumar Paras
SP

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Nagina (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Nagina (sc) Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement