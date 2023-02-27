Nagaland Meghalaya Election Live Updates: Polling begins in both the states; more than 500 candidates to contest from 118 seats

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Facts at a glance

The voting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections began amid tight security on Monday. Facts at a glance:

🔴 Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

🔴 In Meghalaya, the woman voters are in higher numbers than their male counterparts.

🔴 There are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state.

🔴 Of the total 3,419 polling stations, 120 are all women-managed polling stations, 60 are model polling stations and another 60 are PWD polling stations.

🔴 The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

🔴 Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat - HDR Lyngdoh.