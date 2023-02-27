Nagaland Meghalaya Election Live Updates: Polling begins in both the states; more than 500 candidates to contest from 118 seats

At 6:30 on Thursday evening, 48-year-old Hekani Jakhalu sat with her head bowed as residents of Wungram Colony in Dimapur, led by their pastor, prayed for her at a small, dimly-lit community centre. More than half of those at the centre were women, gathered to express their support for a candidate trying to make history by becoming the first woman elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.
Jakhalu, contesting from the Dimapur-III constituency on a ticket of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is one of only four women in the fray this time. The NDPP leads the Opposition-less government in Nagaland and is in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.
The four might appear just a speck among the 184 candidates contesting for the 60 seats in Nagaland, but in the days leading up to polling on February 27, there is a strong air of anticipation that this time, after 14 Assembly elections, Nagaland might finally get at least one woman MLA.
Meghalaya, which votes on February 27, was granted statehood on January 21, 1972, and since then it has seen 10 Assembly elections.
Regional parties and Independents have remained consistent in their influence in the House over the years. The Congress was once a solid presence but is now faced with a weak organisation after being affected by a series of desertions. Just ahead of the elections, the BJP said it would contest the elections on its own and not with the National People’s Party (NPP) with which it was part of a ruling alliance for the last five years.
BJP and Congress
The BJP’s decision to go solo is a significant move for the party, considering its electoral performance in the state has not been particularly impressive so far.
Since 1993, when it made its debut in the Meghalaya Assembly elections, the party has contested six elections. However, its seat tally and vote share have remained dismal.
Asenlo Khing, 32, has been appearing for the Nagaland Public Service Commission examinations for the last ten years. Despite making it to the interview stage multiple times, he has not been able to get what thousands of young educated Nagas constantly jostle for: a government job.
After getting a junior research fellowship through the University Grants Commission(UGC)-NET, Khing recently decided to do a Political Science Ph.D at the Nagaland University in Kohima. It could help him with “teaching in some private colleges”.
However, his “primary motive” for pursuing the degree is different. He is fast approaching the upper age limit for eligibility for government jobs in the state – 35 – but having a Ph.D will yield a relaxation of the limit by five years and allow him to continue attempting for a government job till he is 40. Sukrita Baruah writes...
The voting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections began amid tight security on Monday. Facts at a glance:
🔴 Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.
🔴 In Meghalaya, the woman voters are in higher numbers than their male counterparts.
🔴 There are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state.
🔴 Of the total 3,419 polling stations, 120 are all women-managed polling stations, 60 are model polling stations and another 60 are PWD polling stations.
🔴 The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya.
🔴 Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat - HDR Lyngdoh.
🔴 Election officials made their way to the polling booths across Meghalaya, trekking steep mountainous paths, crossing muddy rivers and walking for hours, as the northeastern state gears up for the assembly polls on Monday. Over 19,000 polling officials have been deployed at 3,419 booths set up for the elections to the 59 assembly seats.
🔴 The polling teams had to trek steep mountain paths, cross muddy rivers while travelling through difficult terrains -- in some areas through ropeways, to reach their destinations, Kharkongor said.
🔴 A team headed to Nongriat polling station of Shella assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district trekked 6,000 steps to reach its destination located near the scenic root bridge, meanwhile, election officials had to row a boat to reach the Amlarem constituency's Kamsing polling station, which has only 35 voters. Some teams used the traditional Khasi basket 'khoh' to carry the EVMs and other items. (PTI)