Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Nagaland Assembly Election results 2023: Check full list of winners

Nagaland Election Result 2023: In the battle for the 60 seats, the NDPP-BJP coalition looks poised to return with a comfortable majority of 42 seats

Nagaland was always known for higher voter turnouts, in 2018, it was 84.27 per cent; in 2013, it was 90.57 per cent; and in 2008, it was 86.19 per cent. (PTI/File)
Nagaland Election Result 2023: As the alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP pegged to return to power in Nagaland, all eyes are on the results today as the Congress finds itself depleted and the beleagured Naga People’s Front’s (NPF) strength has eroded over the last five years.

In the battle for the 60 seats, the NDPP-BJP coalition looks poised to return with a comfortable majority of 42 seats. Given the state of the Opposition in Nagaland, the ruling coalition was far ahead of the race, and the exit polls seem to be on the same line, giving the Congress just 1 seat and the NPF (a formerly formidable force) 6 seats.

Here’s the constituency-wise list of winners:

Dimapur-I

Dimapur-II

Dimapur-III: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party – Hekani Jakhalu

Tenning

Peren

Western Angami

Kohima Town

Northern Angami-I

Northern Angami-II

Southern Angami-I

Southern Angami-II

Pughoboto

Pfutsero

Chizami

Chazouba

Phek

Meluri

Tuli

Arkakong

Impur

Angetyongpang

Mongoya

Aonglenden

Mokokchung

Koridang

Jangpetkong

Alongtaki

Atoizu

Suruhuto

Aghunato

Zunheboto

Satakha

Tyui

Wokha

Sanis

Bhandari

Tizit

Wakching

Tapi

Phomching

Tehok

Mon Town

Aboi

moka

Tobu

Tamlu

Longleng

Noksen: Republican Party of India (Athawale) – Y. Lima Onen Chang

Longkhim Chare

Tuensang Sadar-I: BJP – P. Bashangmongba Chang

Tuensang Sadar-II: Republican Party of India (Athawale) – Imtichoba

Seyochung Sitimi

Pungro Kiphire

Noklak

Thonoknyu

Tseminyu

Ghaspani-I

Ghaspani-II

Shamator Chessore: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party – S Keoshu Yimchunger

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 13:10 IST
