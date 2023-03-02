Nagaland Assembly Election results 2023: Check full list of winners

Nagaland was always known for higher voter turnouts, in 2018, it was 84.27 per cent; in 2013, it was 90.57 per cent; and in 2008, it was 86.19 per cent. (PTI/File)

Nagaland Election Result 2023: As the alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP pegged to return to power in Nagaland, all eyes are on the results today as the Congress finds itself depleted and the beleagured Naga People’s Front’s (NPF) strength has eroded over the last five years.