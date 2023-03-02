Nagaland Assembly Election results 2023: Check full list of winners

Nagaland Election Result 2023: As the alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP pegged to return to power in Nagaland, all eyes are on the results today as the Congress finds itself depleted and the beleagured Naga People’s Front’s (NPF) strength has eroded over the last five years.
In the battle for the 60 seats, the NDPP-BJP coalition looks poised to return with a comfortable majority of 42 seats. Given the state of the Opposition in Nagaland, the ruling coalition was far ahead of the race, and the exit polls seem to be on the same line, giving the Congress just 1 seat and the NPF (a formerly formidable force) 6 seats.
Here’s the constituency-wise list of winners:
Dimapur-I
Dimapur-II
Dimapur-III: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party – Hekani Jakhalu
Tenning
Peren
Western Angami
Kohima Town
Northern Angami-I
Northern Angami-II
Southern Angami-I
Southern Angami-II
Pughoboto
Pfutsero
Chizami
Chazouba
Phek
Meluri
Tuli
Arkakong
Impur
Angetyongpang
Mongoya
Aonglenden
Mokokchung
Koridang
Jangpetkong
Alongtaki
Atoizu
Suruhuto
Aghunato
Zunheboto
Satakha
Tyui
Wokha
Sanis
Bhandari
Tizit
Wakching
Tapi
Phomching
Tehok
Mon Town
Aboi
moka
Tobu
Tamlu
Longleng
Noksen: Republican Party of India (Athawale) – Y. Lima Onen Chang
Longkhim Chare
Tuensang Sadar-I: BJP – P. Bashangmongba Chang
Tuensang Sadar-II: Republican Party of India (Athawale) – Imtichoba
Seyochung Sitimi
Pungro Kiphire
Noklak
Thonoknyu
Tseminyu
Ghaspani-I
Ghaspani-II
Shamator Chessore: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party – S Keoshu Yimchunger