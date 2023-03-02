Nagaland Election Result Live Updates: Will the BJP-NDPP alliance retain power? All eyes on results as counting kicks off

Nagaland Election Result Live Updates: Can the alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP retain power in Nagaland or will the Opposition parties, including the Naga People’s Front (NPF), stage an upset? Answers to these questions shall be answered in a few hours as the counting of votes kicks off in Nagaland.
In the battle for 60 seats, exit polls predict the BJP to comfortably cross the majority mark, winning 42 seats along with its coalition partner, the National Democratic Progressive Party. Given the state of the Opposition in Nagaland, the ruling coalition was far ahead of the race, and the exit polls seem to be on the same lines, giving the Congress just 1 seat and the NPF (a formerly formidable force) 6 seats.
As votes are counted, there are, however, five constituencies that one needs to watch out for: Northern Angami-I, from where Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is contesting; Tyui, which is the stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton; Phek, which is considered a stronghold of the NPF; Atoizu, from where BJP’s only woman candidate, Kahuli Sema, is running; and Dimapur III.
The Congress finds itself depleted and the NPF’s strength eroded over the last five years. A group of regional and non-regional parties claim that they could be potential “kingmakers” after the polls.
In the battle for 60 seats, these will be the five constituencies to watch out for:
Northern Angami-I
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is contesting from here and as the CM candidate for the NDPP-BJP alliance, he will be eyeing the top post for the fifth term. Since 1989, Rio has won every state election he has contested from this seat. However, unlike in 2018, when he was elected after his opponent withdrew his candidature, he faced Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress in the elections this time.
Tyui
The stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, a BJP candidate, this constituency is located in Wokha district. The elections in the constituency have always been hotly contested.This time too, Patton is engaged in a four-cornered contest with Janata Dal (United) state president Senchumo Lotha; the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Y Kikon, and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha.
Phek
This contest will be crucial for the NPF, with its legislature party leader and second-in-command Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu seeking his fifth term from here. Almost all of NPF’s other prominent faces have crossed over to the NDPP and the party is only contesting 22 seats. In this scenario, Nienu’s fate will be crucial for the morale of the party. Nienu is up against the NDPP’s Kupota Khesoh and the Congress’s Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo. Read Full Report
With exit polls predicting the BJP’s return to power in Nagaland along with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the National People’s Front (NPF) battling for political relevance, here is a look at what is at stake for the major parties ahead of the declaration of results on Thursday.
With no other party having contested more than 23 seats, the ruling alliance did not face a full contest from any of its rivals. However, because there are such a large number of parties and candidates in the race this year and, more than anything, individual candidates pull more weight than parties in Nagaland, other parties are still hoping for a scenario that will call for post-poll alliances in government formation. Read Full Report