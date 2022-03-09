Nabha (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nabha (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nabha (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Sadhu Singh. The Nabha (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Nabha Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

nabha (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balwant Singh IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 3,15,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Barinder Kumar Sanyukt Sangharsh Party 2 Graduate 36 Rs 49,37,490 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Gulzar Khanna IND 1 12th Pass 59 Rs 1,85,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdev Singh Dev Maan AAP 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 53,58,709 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh Shahpur BJP 1 12th Pass 44 Rs 17,92,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kabir Dass SAD 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 16,79,80,489 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 1,11,63,287 ~ 1 Crore+ Kashmir Singh CPI 0 Others 54 Rs 23,90,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sadhu Singh INC 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 2,03,50,489 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 30,77,428 ~ 30 Lacs+ Simranjeet Singh SP 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 56,95,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

Nabha (sc) Election Result 2017

nabha (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sadhu Singh INC 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 82,87,433 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdev Singh Mann AAP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 13,34,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagtar Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 56,30,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jarnail Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 2,17,81,386 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,79,086 ~ 4 Lacs+ Jeet Ram IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 22,98,303 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kashmir Singh CPI 0 Graduate 48 Rs 6,63,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Kaur Thuhi IND 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 6,70,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Nabha (sc) Election Result 2012

nabha (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sadhu Singh INC 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 91,91,174 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwant Singh SAD 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 12,02,950 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 7,36,750 ~ 7 Lacs+ Bhan Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Not Given 59 Rs 38,62,625 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 9,01,595 ~ 9 Lacs+ Faqir Singh IND 0 Not Given 55 Rs 7,40,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdeep Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Maghar Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 24,20,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mulakh Raj IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 43,15,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Najam Singh IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Singh LJP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Kumar Gagat IND 0 Illiterate 60 Rs 12,54,475 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sardar Kashmir Singh CPI 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,95,093 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

