Naamdars use Navy assets for holiday, kaamdars for anti-terror strike: Arun Jaitley

AMPLIFYING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that Rajiv Gandhi had used INS Viraat for a family vacation, senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said while the “kaamdars” used India’s naval fleet to strike at terror, “naamdars” used them for personal reasons.

“The kaamdars use India’s naval assets to strike at terror. The naamdars use them for personal vacations with family and in-laws,” he tweeted.

Addressing an election rally in the Capital on Wednesday, Modi had said that when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, he used INS Viraat as a “personal taxi” for a holiday with his family.

In a separate tweet, Jaitley said the Congress, which had blamed DMK for Rajiv’s assassination, has now tied up with the regional party in Tamil Nadu. “From December 1990 till May 1991, when Shri Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, the Congress Party-supported Chandra Shekhar government was in power… From May 1991 till 2004, the Congress blamed its present ally, the DMK, for Shri Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. It even withdrew support from the United Front government on this ground. 28 years later, today a desperate Congress has discovered a BJP role,” Jaitley said.

Jaitley was responding to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s remark that the then BJP-backed V P Singh government had refused to provide additional security to Rajiv Gandhi.