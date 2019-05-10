Toggle Menu
Naamdars use Navy assets for holiday, kaamdars for anti-terror strike: Arun Jaitleyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/naamdars-use-navy-assets-for-holiday-kaamdars-for-anti-terror-strike-arun-jaitley-5720091/

Naamdars use Navy assets for holiday, kaamdars for anti-terror strike: Arun Jaitley

“The kaamdars use India’s naval assets to strike at terror. The naamdars use them for personal vacations with family and in-laws,” Jaitley tweeted.

Arun Jaitley, BJP, Jaitley on Terrorism, National Security issues, Terrorism in India, Lok Sabha Elections, BJP Manifesto, Balakot air strike, Pulwama attack, Election News, Indian Express
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that during the course of the election campaign, whenever issues relating to the terror attack at Pulwama and the air strikes at Balakot are raised, India’s opposition is on the back-foot. (Express file photo)

AMPLIFYING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that Rajiv Gandhi had used INS Viraat for a family vacation, senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said while the “kaamdars” used India’s naval fleet to strike at terror, “naamdars” used them for personal reasons.

“The kaamdars use India’s naval assets to strike at terror. The naamdars use them for personal vacations with family and in-laws,” he tweeted.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Addressing an election rally in the Capital on Wednesday, Modi had said that when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, he used INS Viraat as a “personal taxi” for a holiday with his family.

Advertising

Read | Cong hits back at Modi’s INS Viraat remark: You have made IAF jets your ‘own taxi’

In a separate tweet, Jaitley said the Congress, which had blamed DMK for Rajiv’s assassination, has now tied up with the regional party in Tamil Nadu. “From December 1990 till May 1991, when Shri Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, the Congress Party-supported Chandra Shekhar government was in power… From May 1991 till 2004, the Congress blamed its present ally, the DMK, for Shri Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. It even withdrew support from the United Front government on this ground. 28 years later, today a desperate Congress has discovered a BJP role,” Jaitley said.

READ | Gandhi family used Indian Navy warship for family vacations, says PM Modi

Jaitley was responding to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s remark that the then BJP-backed V P Singh government had refused to provide additional security to Rajiv Gandhi.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 On The Campaign Trail In Patna Sahib: ‘We will vote for them, but they should take care of us’
2 ‘Do 100 squats if no TMC men involved in illegal mining’: Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi
3 Siwan, Bihar: RJD banks on Muslim-Yadav votes, JD(U) nominee plays development card