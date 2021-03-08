Naam Tamilar party introduces all 234 candidates on single stage

117 men and 117 women were seated on either side of the stage with their leader Seeman standing in the centre and introducing the candidates to the gathering.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman Sunday introduced his party’s candidates on a single stage at a public meeting held in YMCA ground near Royapettah in Chennai.

The Tamil Nationalist party, which provided equal seats to men and women in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has once again fielded an equal number of men and women in the upcoming assembly election. 117 men and 117 women were seated on either side of the stage with their leader, Seeman, standing in the centre and introducing the candidates to the gathering.

“We would like to bring a change and we believe we need to implement that first within ourselves. This is our duty (to provide equal seats to women), social responsibility. We don’t agree with the Ideology that women are equal to men, we believe that both men and women are equal. We cannot free our land, if women are not free,” he said.

Seeman, known for his fiery speeches, slammed the Dravidian parties for their corruption and said his party is contesting alone in the elections as they don’t want to lose the final victory for a temporary loss. The party leader further said that politics in Tamil Nadu is in the hands of few families and NTK will free the state from those people.

Seeman reiterated that he will provide free and quality health and education, government jobs to everyone based on the qualification and jobs like farming, grazing would be made into a government employment. He also added that farmers aged above 60 will be provided a pension.

Seeman will be contesting in the Tiruvottiyur constituency in Chennai. He had earlier said he will contest in the Kolathur constituency opposite DMK leader MK Stalin.