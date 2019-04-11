My sprit is undefeatable, Lalu Yadav writes to supporters

RJD CHIEF Lalu Prasad in an emotional letter to the people of Bihar has written that this fight was against those “out to break the country”. He appealed to his supporters to “become Lalu Prasad”.

This is the first election in which Lalu has not been able to campaign.

In a letter released on social media, Lalu wrote: “At a time when Bihar is going to script a new story and festival of democracy has been going on, I am thinking in a Ranchi hospital if disruptive forces will once again succeed in writing new political conspiracy after having caged me. But I will not allow any injustice done to you…” He wrote how lonely he felt at the hospital and wanted to speak out his mind to people of the state.

He wrote how everything had been at stake in this election. “Country, society and Lalu, which means one’s right to walk with heads held high, one’s right and honour has been at stake. I am embroiled by tricksters and government. With age, body is not supporting me but my sprit is undefeatable. I am giving this clarion call because of supporters like you,” wrote the RJD chief adding that this fight had been “against those out to break country and fight for protection of constitutional rights”.

Lalu further talked about how the Narendra Modi government was out “to take away reservation”. “One knows how Rohit Vemula was forced to commit suicide and how Dalit atrocity cases have been on the rise and how attempts had been made to weaken SC/ST laws. Had you not rallied around, Modi government could have taken away your reservation. I was on the vigil despite being unwell. You have to stay awake and drive this government from Delhi,” he wrote.

He cautioned people against return of NDA government saying if they came to power, the Dalit and poor would go backward by 35 years. “They cannot accept pen in hands of those who used to use spades,” he wrote.