My name doesn’t carry weight, my grandfather’s does: Aditya Devi Lal

DRESSED IN crisp white kurta pajama, Aditya Devi Lal, the grandson of former deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, addresses a nukkad meeting in Prem Nagar of Dabwali town. He talks about the development brought in by the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar in the state in the past 5 years.

Aditya is the son of Jagdish Chautala, the fourth son of Devi Lal, who also served twice as chief minister of Haryana. Aditya had started his political career with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the party founded by his grandfather, before joining the BJP in 2014.

Though he belongs to the Chautala clan, he prefers to be known as Aditya Devi Lal. :Mere naam mein vajan nahi hai, mere dada ke naam mein hai (my name carries no weight, but my grandfather’s does)”.

Aditya had quit INLD, now led by his uncle and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Praksah Chautala, in 2003, but had not joined any other party till 2014.

“I was happy working for the INLD. I never wanted any designation. But when I realised that my grandfather’s principles were not being followed and every one was working for their personal gains, I quit the INLD”.

After joining BJP, Aditya contested his maiden election for Zila Parishad member in 2015. He defeated his sister-in-law Kanta Chautala, wife of INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala. He also worked as chairman of co-operative societies in Haryana. He is now contesting his maiden Assembly election from Dabwali, a seat represented by another sister-in-law Naina Chautala, wife of Ajay Chautala. Naina, who had won the 2014 polls as an INLD candiadte, is now a nominee of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), formed by her son. She is contesting from Badhra in Charkhi Dadri.

While addressing the masses, Aditya talks about how Dabwali has remained neglected because it elected an MLA from the opposition party. Without naming Naina in his address, he says, “Stray cattle roam free on streets here, dung is seen accumulating on the roads. There is no park in the city. You all need to decide as to what kind of Dabwali you want? I have just one question. Why is Dabwali sitting in the opposition for past 15 years? This time, you need to bring a change by being part of the government”.

Talking to The Indian Express, he says that everyone in the (Chautala) family is using Devi Lal’s name, “but they left his ideology way behind”. “I had warned that people will shun you if you shun Dadaji’s ideology and result is before you all”.

Attacking INLD general secretary, Aditya says, “Abhay had said in Vidhan Sabha that they will not have any ties with Shiromani Akali Dal as the two parties had different stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue. So why he did he ally with the SAD again?”

He says that though he is a different political outfit now, “I still follow my Dadaji’s ideology as I stage dharnas for the welfare of people, I talk about kisan, khet, mazdoor, and their right to have their share of water from Punjab and Rajasthan”.

The “lust of power” has torn apart the Chautala family, he says, adding that “people will vote for development and reforms done CM Khattar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fan following is helping the party in connecting with masses”.

As he winds up, Aditya adds that though he suffixes Devi Lal’s name to his, he “never sought ticket on the basis of parivarvad but only on the basis of work I have done in the past five years”.

Dabwali has nearly 1.93 lakh voters of which only 38,000 are in urban areas. Aditya is pitted against INLD’s Dr Sita Ram, JJP’s Sarabjeet Singh Maseetan and Congress’s Amit Sihag.