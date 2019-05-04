My heart is with the Lok Sabha: Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday held a meeting with senior officials to review the preparations for the new Lok Sabha and said that having been a member of Lower House for three decades, it has become a part of her life now.

Asked about her message for the members of the 17th Lok Sabha, she said, “What message? People will remember. My heart is with the Lower House. I was member of the Lok Sabha for three decades. I am getting a feedback that Lok Sabha will miss me.”

Mahajan is a eight-time MP from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and has been a member of the House since 1989.

Apparently unhappy with the BJP’s delay in announcing its candidate from Indore, Mahajan had declared that she had decided not to contest. She had appealed to the BJP high command to come out of its state of indecision and and feel free to make its choice. At 76, she is past the informal cut-off age of 75 years to qualify for a BJP ticket.

She told journalists that help desks would be set up at the airport and local railway stations for the newly elected MPs. A 24-hour facilitation centre will also be established at the Parliament House, she said.

A total of 100 rooms would be made available to new members in the Western Court and no one would be out up at hotels, she added.

First-time members, said the veteran Speaker , will be given printed copies of the Constitution and the Rule Book.