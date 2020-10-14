My govt works for people, RJD’s worked for one family: Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Source: Twitter/@Jduonline)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said his government had made great strides in the state in his 15 years in power. Speaking at his second digital rally in two days, Nitish targeted the Opposition, which has been attacking the CM and JD(U) chief over his development record.

Nitish said that in 2006, a year after he took over, only 39 people used to visit a PHC in a month, and that number is now 10,000. He said that if the 15 years before 2005 — when the RJD was in power — were to be compared, there would only be one clear choice before the people of Bihar.

Referring to the promise of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav — the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan — to provide 10 lakh government jobs, Nitish said they had no experience, and that even cabinet meetings were not held properly before 2005.

He said the RJD could not see development because they were not “positive in their mindset”.

He said that while his government works for the people, the RJD works “only for the betterment of one family”.

