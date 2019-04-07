Muzaffarnagar: Clashes over biryani after rally

Toggle Menu
A video that emerged on social media shows people running from the venue in a small lane, allegedly after the clash broke out. The video shows an angry crowd beating a man with sticks.

Police officials said the clashes occurred after Siddiqui, a former BSP MLA, had left.

Clashes broke out over biryani distribution at a function after a rally by Congress’s candidate for Bijnor Lok sabha constituency, Naseemudin Siddiqui, in Muzaffarnagar’s Tadedha village on Saturday.

Alok Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Rural (Muzaffarnagar), said: “A minor scuffle occurred when a person threw a plate of biryani after allegedly complaining about lack of food. No injuries were reported.”

Sharma said a case was registered under IPC and for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Police officials said the clashes occurred after Siddiqui, a former BSP MLA, had left. A meal was being hosted by Maulana Jameel, a Congress worker, where some people allegedly got angry over the distribution.

A journalist was also injured by a car that was trying to leave the spot. The police registered a separate FIR at Kakrauli police station. “The FIR was filed against named and unnamed accused,” SHO (Kakrauli) Jitendra Singh said.

