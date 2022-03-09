scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Muzaffar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Muzaffar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Muzaffar Nagar assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

Election Desk | Muzaffar Nagar
March 9, 2022 7:27:04 pm
Muzaffar Nagar Election Result, Muzaffar Nagar Election Result 2022, Muzaffar Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Muzaffar Nagar Election Results 2022

Muzaffar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Muzaffar Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kapil Dev Agarwal. The Muzaffar Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffar Nagar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

muzaffar nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Abha Sharma AAP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 56,00,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharmendra Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 21,65,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kapil Dev Agarwal BJP 7 Graduate 58 Rs 3,08,72,416 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 74,59,272 ~ 74 Lacs+
Krishan Pal Bharat Lok Sewak Party 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 58,38,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lalit Kumar IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 80,74,113 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohammed Intezar All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 8th Pass 36 Rs 52,44,182 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Neeraj Goyal IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 70,32,670 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Parvez Alam Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 1,22,61,091 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+
Puspankar Deepak BSP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 76,65,200 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Rahul Kumar Jain IND 2 Post Graduate 37 Rs 47,92,685 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 8,55,860 ~ 8 Lacs+
Raj Kishor Garg IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 50,62,648 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajnish Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate 45 Rs 25,46,256 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Samey Singh IND 1 Doctorate 67 Rs 1,25,39,941 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,51,566 ~ 29 Lacs+
Saurabh RLD 0 Graduate 51 Rs 22,60,87,723 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 6,51,15,400 ~ 6 Crore+
Subhodh Sharma INC 0 Graduate 67 Rs 1,42,80,045 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Muzaffar Nagar candidate of from Kapil Dev Agarwal Uttar Pradesh.

Muzaffar Nagar Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Kapil Dev Agarwal
BJP

muzaffar nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Kapil Dev Agarwal BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,45,97,109 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 43,65,284 ~ 43 Lacs+
Babita Bhartiya Rashtriya Jansatta 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 4,80,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gaurav Swarup Bansal SP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 3,37,27,841 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 94,40,436 ~ 94 Lacs+
Jamshed IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 82,02,474 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+
Karan Singh Saini Jansatta Party 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 34,500 ~ 34 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Krishan Pal Singh Bharat Lok Sewak Party 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 53,81,755 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Murtaza Salmani CPI 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 35,10,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Payal Maheshwari RLD 0 Literate 29 Rs 91,72,637 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 14,37,562 ~ 14 Lacs+
Raj Kishor IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 50,62,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rakesh Kumar Sharma BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 45,85,401 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 24,22,359 ~ 24 Lacs+
Reenu Alias Sakshi Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rishi Ram Saini IND 0 5th Pass 51 Rs 1,21,450 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sangita IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 82,25,168 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 13,70,894 ~ 13 Lacs+
Sanjay Kumar Bharat Janta Dal (Tughlaq) 0 Not Given 44 Rs 67,000 ~ 67 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shahzama Khan IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 53,007 ~ 53 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Zakir Ali Rana IND 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 4,68,19,551 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Muzaffar Nagar candidate of from Chitranjan Swaroop Uttar Pradesh.

Muzaffar Nagar Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Chitranjan Swaroop
SP

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Muzaffar Nagar Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Muzaffar Nagar Assembly is also given here..

