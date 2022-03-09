Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mussoorie Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ganesh Joshi. The Mussoorie seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

mussoorie Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Panwar BSP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 2,68,23,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Ganesh Joshi BJP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 9,74,33,938 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 64,76,881 ~ 64 Lacs+ Godavari Thapli INC 0 Graduate 58 Rs 2,02,51,283 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Gauniyal IND 1 10th Pass 41 Rs 35,21,334 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Kishan AAP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 2,70,79,356 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sakuntla Rawat UKD 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

mussoorie Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ganesh Joshi BJP 2 10th Pass 59 Rs 3,27,53,164 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,17,955 ~ 8 Lacs+ Aniruddha Sharma Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 34,20,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ashok Panwar BSP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,05,78,450 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Carol Alick Rogers IND 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,25,438 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Godawari Thapli INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 5,87,42,527 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 40,05,796 ~ 40 Lacs+ Gyanveer Tyagi UTTARAKHAND PARIVARTAN PARTY 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 8,60,309 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash Upadhyay UKD 1 Graduate 43 Rs 1,50,93,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Rajkumar Jaiswal IND 1 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,17,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Sanjay Kundaliya IND 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 4,07,97,955 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 81,89,848 ~ 81 Lacs+ Sarika Pardhan IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,02,06,716 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Malhotra IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashbeer Arya IND 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 1,26,99,925 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,722 ~ 1 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

mussoorie Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ganesh Joshi BJP 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,47,01,413 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,93,986 ~ 30 Lacs+ Amit Singh UtRM 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 25,02,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 46,00,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ Bhagwan Singh Panwar IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 4,22,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Singh Chhetri GDP 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 1,25,87,960 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Godavari Thapa Thapli IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,80,00,556 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Gyanveer Tyagi UPP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Chauhan IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 61,70,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Jot Singh Gunsola INC 0 Graduate 58 Rs 58,68,245 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Kailash Singh Chaudhary IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Dhyani NCP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 4,31,531 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Lal Bangwal IND 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 10,58,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pramila Rawat UKDP 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,81,336 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pt. Manoj Sharma BSP 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 6,50,33,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ Sanjay Goyal SP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 19,18,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shiv Singh Rawat AITC 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 34,02,395 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

