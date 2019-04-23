Muslims vote remark: Poll panel bars Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday barred Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours, effective from 10 am Tuesday, for appealing to Muslims “to vote unitedly”.

Sidhu made the remark last week at a public meeting in Bihar’s Katihar district which went to the polls on April 18.

Speaking at the public meeting on April 16 in Bihar, Sidhu had said, “Main aapko chetavni dene aaya hoon Muslim behnon aur bhaiyon. Ye baant rahe hain aapko. Muslim bhaiyon, ye yahan pe (Asaduddin) Owaisi saheb jaise logon ko lake, ek nayi party saath me khadi karke aap logon ke voton ko baantkar jitna chahte hai. Tum log agar ikatthe hue, chousath pratishat aabadi hai aapki, minority majority mein hai yahan pe. Tum ikatthe hue aur ekjut hokar vote daala to sab ulat jayega, Modi sulat jayega. Chhakka lag jayega (I have come here to warn you, my Muslim sisters and brothers. These people are dividing you. By bringing in people like Owaisi and by raising a new party [AIMIM], they want to win by dividing your votes. If you people unite, you are 64 per cent of the population here. The minority is the majority here. If you gather and vote unitedly, everything would flip and Modi would be fixed. It will be a sixer).”

A BJP delegation, including Union Ministers JP Nadda, V K Singh, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, had complained to the EC and urged it to take action against Sidhu, alleging that he tried to “spread hatred” with his speech.

An FIR was also filed against Sidhu in Bihar for his remarks.