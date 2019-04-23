Toggle Menu
Muslims vote remark: Poll panel bars Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hourshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/muslims-vote-remark-poll-panel-bars-sidhu-from-campaigning-for-72-hours-5689394/

Muslims vote remark: Poll panel bars Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours

Sidhu made the remark last week at a public meeting in Bihar’s Katihar district which went to the polls on April 18.

navjot singh sidhu, election commission of india, election commission, ec bars sidhu, navjot singh sidhu campaign, sidhu comments on muslim voters, bjp, congress, elections news, Indian Express
Navjot Singh Sidhu made these comments at a public meeting in Katihar district of Bihar. (File)

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday barred Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours, effective from 10 am Tuesday, for appealing to Muslims “to vote unitedly”.

Sidhu made the remark last week at a public meeting in Bihar’s Katihar district which went to the polls on April 18.

Speaking at the public meeting on April 16 in Bihar, Sidhu had said, “Main aapko chetavni dene aaya hoon Muslim behnon aur bhaiyon. Ye baant rahe hain aapko. Muslim bhaiyon, ye yahan pe (Asaduddin) Owaisi saheb jaise logon ko lake, ek nayi party saath me khadi karke aap logon ke voton ko baantkar jitna chahte hai. Tum log agar ikatthe hue, chousath pratishat aabadi hai aapki, minority majority mein hai yahan pe. Tum ikatthe hue aur ekjut hokar vote daala to sab ulat jayega, Modi sulat jayega. Chhakka lag jayega (I have come here to warn you, my Muslim sisters and brothers. These people are dividing you. By bringing in people like Owaisi and by raising a new party [AIMIM], they want to win by dividing your votes. If you people unite, you are 64 per cent of the population here. The minority is the majority here. If you gather and vote unitedly, everything would flip and Modi would be fixed. It will be a sixer).”

Click here for more election news

A BJP delegation, including Union Ministers JP Nadda, V K Singh, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, had complained to the EC and urged it to take action against Sidhu, alleging that he tried to “spread hatred” with his speech.

An FIR was also filed against Sidhu in Bihar for his remarks.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Samajwadi Party’s Shalini Yadav is alliance candidate against Modi in Varanasi
2 Salman Khurshid calls himself Yogi’s ‘baap’ who has ‘useless’ son
3 Priyanka Gandhi takes on Smriti Irani, says she distributed shoes to insult people