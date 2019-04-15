Toggle Menu
Murli Manohar Joshi writes to EC over ‘fake letter’ circulating in his name

Joshi stated that the letter circulating is 'fake' and requested the commission to inquire how it appeared on social media platforms.

Murli Manohar Joshi. (Express photo)

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Murli Manohar Joshi Monday denied writing any letter to his party colleague L K Advani in which he purportedly said the BJP wouldn’t be able to win even 120 seats in the Lok Sabha elections..

Murli Manohar Joshi’s letter to EC.

Earlier, a letter purportedly written by Joshi began circulating on social media in which the veteran leader allegedly said the BJP will “not be able to win even 120 seats” in the Lok Sabha elections. The letter also stated that the party will “barely get 8-10 seats” in the first phase of elections.

The letter also claimed that the senior BJP leader was under pressure to join the Bahujan Samaj Party or Samajwadi Party but he could not leave “his home (BJP)”.

News agency ANI, whose watermark appears on the fake letter, has earlier issued a statement denying its existence.

“Screenshots of BJP MP Murli Manohar Joshi statement on his letterhead is circulating on WhatsApp and Twitter with an ANI watermark. No such letter exists. This is fake,” news agency ANI had tweeted.

Both Joshi and Advani haven’t been nominated by the BJP to contest in the upcoming general elections.

