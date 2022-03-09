Muradnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Muradnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Muradnagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ajit Pal Tyagi. The Muradnagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

muradnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajit Pal Tyagi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 9,39,76,473 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Ayyuv Khan BSP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 2,00,59,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Lalit Mohan Tyagi IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 8,69,526 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Tyagi AAP 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 2,04,26,319 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Sharma (Hodia) Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party) 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,09,01,619 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhat Kumar Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,40,30,308 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prerna Solanki Nyay Party 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 68,67,157 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Tyagi Vijay Bharat Party 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 38,740 ~ 38 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar Munni RLD 1 Graduate 66 Rs 1,62,50,897 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijendra Yadav INC 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,81,40,882 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

muradnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajit Pal Tyagi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 5,88,49,760 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Ajay Pal Singh RLD 3 12th Pass 50 Rs 8,59,90,212 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 37,90,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ Arunesh Kumar Tewatia IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 4,11,054 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Sharama IND 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 1,85,19,252 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dishant Tyagi IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 70,90,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Mulchand IND 0 Illiterate 56 Rs 1,46,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Natthu Singh Chaudhary IND 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 4,21,02,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramashray Prasad Loktantrik Manavatavadi Party 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 2,05,72,640 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Dutt IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,54,12,605 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rotash Singh Chauhan National Youth Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 17,82,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 9,98,773 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhan Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 33,30,37,721 ~ 33 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surender Prakash INC 4 8th Pass 70 Rs 7,12,27,311 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Taj Mohd. (taj Chaudhary) IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,13,73,045 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

muradnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Wahab BSP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 9,71,78,087 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Chaudhary RLM 0 Graduate 29 Rs 22,72,680 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijpal BJP 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 4,63,72,585 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 66,28,689 ~ 66 Lacs+ Dhan Singh Harit LJP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 6,29,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irfan Khan PECP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 69,93,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jahid VAJP 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 15,55,617 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Chaudhary IND 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 43,25,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran BSKP 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 3,53,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Izhar AITC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 90,45,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Tyagi SP 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 4,94,97,882 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Kumar IND 1 Graduate 48 Rs 4,96,73,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shamsher Rana IND 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar Munni INC 2 Graduate 57 Rs 2,72,17,377 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

