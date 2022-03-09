Mungra Badshahpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mungra Badshahpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mungra Badshahpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Sushma. The Mungra Badshahpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mungra Badshahpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Mungra Badshahpur candidate of from Sushma Uttar Pradesh. Mungra Badshahpur Election Result 2017

mungra badshahpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sushma BSP 0 Doctorate 30 Rs 1,53,53,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,60,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Ajay Shankar Dubey INC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 4,20,49,447 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 38,11,766 ~ 38 Lacs+ Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari IND 4 Graduate 39 Rs 89,000 ~ 89 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Chakrapani RLD 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 17,68,453 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamla Shankar Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 15,10,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalji Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,14,461 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Matapher IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 90,500 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mustak Ahmad Manavtawadi Kranti Dal 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 3,55,350 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam Kumar Samaj Parivartan Party 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 4,15,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Nilesh Shukla SHS 2 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,33,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Seema BJP 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,49,90,700 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Subhashchandra CPI 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 24,84,200 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sushil IND 3 10th Pass 40 Rs 8,84,86,450 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,81,76,115 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mungra Badshahpur candidate of from Seema Uttar Pradesh. Mungra Badshahpur Election Result 2012

mungra badshahpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Seema BJP 1 Post Graduate 42 Rs 86,99,000 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bankelal RPI(A) 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 10,05,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Barsati LPSP 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 1,33,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Bahadur ARVP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 10,60,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hriday Narayan RUC 1 10th Pass 50 Rs 62,16,283 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 5,520 ~ 5 Thou+ Jhaloo Ram RLM 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 1,05,64,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jwala Prasad AD 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,34,69,383 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,49,748 ~ 9 Lacs+ Kuldeep LJP 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 3,21,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakshmikant NCP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 40,47,746 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Mukesh Tiwari AITC 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 64,04,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeta Verma IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,46,05,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Ramesh BSP 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 83,42,233 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 7,54,383 ~ 7 Lacs+ Subhash Chandra CPI 0 Literate 42 Rs 3,38,296 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 38,000 ~ 38 Thou+ Vinod Kumar SP 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 81,03,588 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mungra Badshahpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mungra Badshahpur Assembly is also given here..