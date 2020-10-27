Munger protests: Will JDU-BJP govt kill Durga worshippers now, asks Randeep Surjewala

Munger: Almost 30 persons were injured in the clash between pandal organisers and the police. (Video screenshot)

Hitting out at the BJP-JDU government in Bihar over the violent clashes in Munger following a delay in Durga Puja idol immersions, the Congress on Tuesday asked will the administration now shoot and kill the Durga worshippers.

Sharing a video of the violence, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Will the BJP-JDU government thrash Durga worshippers like animals? Will the BJP-JDU government kill people for immersing Durga idol. Yes, these images are from Munger in Bihar. First, they lathi-charged the disciples and then police fired on them.”

One person was killed allegedly after police opened fire following a clash over a delay in Durga Puja idol immersions in Munger on Monday night. Almost 30 persons were injured in the clash between pandal organisers and the police.

As is the local precedence, the Badi Durga idol is immersed first in Munger. But as the police insisted on immersing over 25 idols before midnight of October 26, several organisers objected started pelting the police posse with stones.

About 20 police personnel, including station in-charges of Sangrampur, Kotwali and Qasim Bazar, were injured. The police also recovered three country-made pistols with some live and empty cartridges. The police claimed it had to fire in the air to disperse the mob, which allegedly retaliated with counter firing.

