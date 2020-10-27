Munger: Delay in Durga idol immersion triggers protests, one dead in police firing

The police claimed it had to fire in the air to disperse the mob, which allegedly retaliated with counter firing.

One person was killed allegedly after police opened fire following a clash over a delay in Durga Puja idol immersions in Munger on Monday night. Almost 30 persons were injured in the clash between pandal organisers and the police.

As is the local precedence, the Badi Durga idol is immersed first in Munger. But as the police insisted on immersing over 25 idols before midnight of October 26, several organisers objected started pelting the police posse with stones. About 20 police personnel, including station in-charges of Sangrampur, Kotwali and Qasim Bazar, were injured. The police also recovered three country-made pistols with some live and empty cartridges. The police claimed it had to fire in the air to disperse the mob, which allegedly retaliated with counter firing.

The deceased has been identified as Anurag Poddar (25), a local resident. The four injured are local residents Saurabh, Chandan, Ashutosh and Chhotu.

Munger SP Lipi Singh said 26 policemen have been also injured in the incident. “We are collecting video footage of the spot to identify troublemakers. Adequate forces have been deployed to ensure no further untoward incident happens”. She said over 30 people have been detained and were being questioned.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar also tweeted about the incident, calling for strict inquiry against police personnel who opened fire on the people.

As Munger goes to polls in the first phase on Wednesday, police deployment has been increased in the town and near all polling booths.

