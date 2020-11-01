Munger case: 25 unidentified cops booked for lathicharge on public

The Munger incident sparked outrage, and on October 29, irate protestors ransacked a police station and torched some vehicles. (Photo: PTI)

Munger Police Sunday lodged a case against some 25 unidentified policemen for “opening lathicharge on devotees” during Durga puja idol immersion on the night of October 26.

The FIR comes after a video –– purportedly showing baton-wielding policeman lathi-charging devotees without any obvious provocation –– went viral.

Munger Deputy Inspector General of Police Manu Maharaj told The Indian Express: “We are trying to identify erring policemen through the video that has gone viral. Though no one has been named in the FIR, three persons are identifiable. We are properly investigating it, and will name all those responsible for the unwarranted lathicharge.”

Maharaj said the extra police deployment had been kept at sensitive places. Asked if there was any conspiracy behind the Munger incident, the DIG said: “We had been so far busy with controlling law and order. We will focus on investigation now.”

One youth was killed on October 26, and over three dozen people, including several policemen, injured, after the police opened fire at a group of devotees out to immerse Durga idols. The incident sparked outrage, and on October 29, irate protestors ransacked a police station and torched some vehicles.

The Election Commission of India removed then Munger DM Rajesh Meena and SP Lipi Singh from their posts for alleged negligence. Rachna Patil is new DM of Munger and Manavjit Singh Dhillon is new the SP.

The EC has also ordered a probe into the incident by Magadh Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao, whose report is awaited.

The firing had also snowballed into a political issue, giving the Opposition fresh ammunition to attack the Nitish Kumar government. Both RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and LJP chief Chirag Paswan have compared the local administration with General Dyer, responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Bihar CM Nitish has faced personal embarrassment over the issue, as removed Munger SP Lipi Singh is the daughter of JD (U) Rajya Sabha MP and close CM aide RCP Singh.

