Mumbai: With laddus and cake, BJP workers start preparations for ‘victory’ tomorrow

Two days ahead of the vote-count for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP workers have already begun preparing for the party’s “victory” by making laddus and cake to distribute among the public at C P Tank in South Mumbai.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP corporator Atul Shah said, “We are preparing 1,000 kg laddus for the celebrations; these will be distributed to around 22,000 people at Kasturba Gandhi Chowk, C P Tank, on Thursday.”

Shah said they were also making a massive cake which will also be distributed along with the laddus. “Our preparations are on in full swing and the people are also excited as we are confident that the BJP will come back to power.”

Shah also said a massive LED screen will be set up at C P Tank on Thursday for the people to watch the live telecast of the election results. This is not the first time that Shah has organised such an event. In 2014, he had prepared around 2,000 kg laddus in anticipation of the BJP’s victory.

In North Mumbai too, preparations are on in full swing in anticipation of the BJP candidate Gopal Shetty’s victory. Amit Vyas, president of Vyas Vaiswak Parivar and a close aide of Shetty’s, said his organisation had ordered 1,500 kg motichoor laddus. Apart from that, the Koli and Agri communities had also pledged 750 kg of motichoor laddus whereas the Shri Ram Satsang Sewa Samiti had pledged 750 kg mawa sweets.

“…In the previous Lok Sabha elections, we had ordered 1,000 kg but this year, we thought we should do more. We might even have a rath on May 23 along with dhol tasha,” he added.

Shetty told The Indian Express, “Two things have encouraged people to celebrate. First, their own confidence that we will win. Second, the exit polls that indicate Modiji’s victory…”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The BJP workers and bhakts are preparing according to the exit poll results, but the most accurate results will be on May 23, which will shock the BJP because the party is not going to win and will be out of power. We are confident that we are going to get a good number of seats in Maharashtra and at the Centre and we will form the government.”