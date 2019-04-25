Mumbai: Voters raise stink over Mulund landfill, say no faith in candidates’ assurances

With just days left before Mumbai North East constituency goes to polls on April 29, residents of Mulund, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli seem to have lost all hopes to draw attention of the candidates in the fray from the seat to a “stinking” problem here — the Mulund dumping ground. While both Sanjay Dina Patil (NCP) and Manoj Kotak (BJP) — the key contestants here — have declared that their primary focus was to resolve the dumping ground issue if they win, local residents say they had learned their lessons in 2014 aftermath.

Advertising

According to a new plan drawn up by the civic body last year, the waste dumped in the Mulund dump ground — it receives 1,800 metric tonnes of garbage daily since 1967 — was to be diverted to Kanjurmarg and Deonar dumping grounds.

ClICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION NEWS

On October 1, 2018, residents of Hari Om Nagar in Mulund had celebrated an early Diwali after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had decided to shut the dumping ground here. However, their celebration was short-lived.

Within a month, the garbage trucks had made a return to the 24-hectare dump site.

Advertising

“It’s shut only on paper as practically it’s still being used,” Sanjay Gaonkar, a Mulund resident, said. “I fail to understand that despite knowing that there is huge dumping ground in the neighbourhood, why did the BMC give permission to any builder to construct buildings at Hari Om Nagar.”

The residents alleged that the builder and the real estate agents were misleading buyers to purchase flats in the locality by not revealing that there was a dumping ground next door.

Septuagenarian M P Wani, who purchased a flat at Hari Om Nagar in 2000, said: “Initially, nobody told me that city’s waste was being accumulated next door, but later when I went to stay there, I realised that I had made a big mistake.”

In an attempt to stop the use of the dumping ground, Wani, along with other residents, met several state ministers and even raised the issue to a city’s mayor, but, the residents claim, their grievances fell on deaf ears.

“Soon I realised that nothing is going to work. When my family members started facing respiratory problems and developed some skin diseases, we decided to move out. We eventually bought a flat at Kopri area in Thane and shifted in 2009,” Wani said.

Students of Nalanda Public School at Mulund cannot even open their lunch box, a parent said. Several others say, it was difficult to breathe at times as the wind often picked up the stink.

Residents of Mulund and neighbouring Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli say they have been visiting their sitting MP Kirit Somaiya, seeking a solution. However, they allege that the MP often neglected them whenever they went to see him.

“I still remember when Somaiya had come to our area asking for votes in 2014. He had promised that he would resolved our issues. But he has completely failed. In fact, whenever we went to see him, he behaved as if he is the MP of some other country,” Robert D’Souza, a resident of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, said.

Last week, when Manoj Kotak held a rally at Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, residents here had pledged not to let him step in to their area. “Somaiya was also a part of the rally. When I stepped ahead to question him as to what he has done for the residents of his constituency, the party workers pushed me away,” D’souza said.

Referring to both the NCP and BJP candidates’ promise to resolve the issue if voted to power, D’souza said, “Both Kotak and Somaiya have similar work ethics, so we don’t have any hopes from them. Besides, I don’t know how Patil works, so I won’t say anything to him.”