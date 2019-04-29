Mumbai: ‘Vacations come every year, but elections once in 5 years’

Mumbaikars will have to come out in large numbers on Monday to maintain their 2014 record of highest voter turnout in three decades when 51.59 per cent of the total electorate came out to vote.

Advertising

Election records state that the voting percentage in 2014 was the highest since 1989 Lok Sabha polls when the turnout was 55 per cent. Since then, the voting percentage crossed 50 per cent only once — 50.36 per cent in 1998.

There are concerns that with the May 1 holiday following so soon after voting day, many residents might have taken a leave day on Tuesday too and gone out of the city for an extended weekend.

For this reason, the state administration has been on an overdrive to out messages about the duty to vote.

Advertising

Election Commission officials had asked deputy registrars to send out a pledge to housing societies to encourage voting of residents who stay there.

Signage has also come up at the domestic and international airports asking people to vote. Announcements are being made at railway stations and bus stands too. Click here for more election news

Social media is also being extensively used to ensure that people come out to vote in large numbers.

Mumbai Suburbs Deputy Collector Sonali Muley said apart from advertisements in newspapers and TV channels, this time, the Election Commission is going out of its way to encourage people to vote. In airports, 250 flight information display systems have been used to put across a message: Vacations come every year, but elections come once in five years.

“Since it is a long weekend we knew people would want to go for a holiday. We have targeted voters in residential societies who use air travel. In multiple airlines, inflight announcements were made to ask them to use their franchise and vote,” Mulay said.

This time, each of the 36 assembly segments in Mumbai will have a Sakhi polling booth where women voters will be offered a pack of seven sanitary napkins and kokum drinks as a reward of voting. These polling stations will be decorated by rangoli.

Several social media platforms have also engaged customers. While Facebook displays list of candidates and their short biography to educate voters about each contesting candidate, food delivery portal ‘Swiggy’ has assured additional points to its delivery partners if they vote.