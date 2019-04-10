Lok Sabha elections: Mumbai traffic crawls as political road shows step on the gas

As road shows and poll campaigning kicked off in the Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency on Tuesday, traffic came to crawl with both Congress and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance campaigning in Andheri West.

Compounding the traffic woes in the busy western suburb, the rallies choked roads that commuters took to avoid metro construction routes.

“I have been following the rally for 20 minutes, this was the shortest route to Andheri West so I have no option but to wait behind them,” said Shaikh Arif, who was travelling from Jogeshwari.

He followed Sanjay Nirupam’s Congress rally on Veera Desai road. “Metro construction is underway on the parallel route on Link Road. So even that road is full of traffic,” he added.

While the Congress held a road show between 5 pm and 7 pm in Amboli, SV Road and Veera Desai, Shiv Sena’s candidate Gajanan Kirtikar campaigned in Versova and Juhu from 5 to 8 pm.

Travelling towards Andheri station, Bini Nair said vehicles were forced to take smaller lanes to avoid the rally. “Parties should either avoid campaigning during peak rush hour or choose their route carefully,” she said.

According to a traffic police official who followed the Shiv Sena rally, attempts were made to keep a single lane open for vehicular traffic. “We are also redirecting people to alternate routes,” he said. With both political parties criss-crossing through residential colonies and main roads, alternate routes witnessed a traffic pile-up.

Autorickshaw driver Babu Shinde said with metro construction choking roads, the campaigning may prove difficult to allow smooth traffic for the next 20 days until Mumbai votes on April 29. “I will be avoiding driving in areas where rallies are taking place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kirtikar put up a massive show of strength in Andheri West, which has a significant Maharashtrian and Gujarati population. The North West constituency has 6.6 lakh Marathi, 3.34 lakh Muslims, 3.62 lakh North Indians, 1.9 lakh Gujaratis and Rajasthanis and 1.2 lakh South Indians.

Sanjay Nirupam talks to new voters

Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam interacted with 80 first time voters in Lokhandwala to understand their expectations from politicians. Musaddique Parkar (24), said he wanted to discuss road issues and why Congress announced a scheme to provide Rs 72,000 in accounts of economically weaker section. “I have never seen the sitting MP in my constituency. Since this is my first vote, I wanted to make a conscious choice. I will be reading the manifesto of both parties before I vote,” Parkar said.

Students discussed problems of drug peddling, women safety and employment.