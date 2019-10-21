Mumbai: Sub-inspector dismissed, 4 cops suspended for jail-bound former legislator’s ‘detour’

TWO DAYS after jail-bound legislator Ramesh Kadam was found in a private flat with Rs 53.46 lakh, the Thane police commissioner dismissed a sub-inspector and suspended four constables allegedly responsible for Kadam’s detour while he was on his way to JJ hospital.

According to police, the dismissed officer has been identified as Rohidas Pawar, who was tasked with taking Kadam to JJ hospital after he complained of uneasiness. Kadam is a former NCP legislator, contesting the Assembly election as an Independent candidate from Mohol constituency.

Police said Pawar accompanied Kadam to the flat in a private cab while the police escort van followed at a distance. “Pawar was part of the reserve team attached to the Thane police headquarters. He was heading the escort team that took Kadam to JJ hospital after he complained of uneasiness,” a senior official said.

On Friday (October 18), a flying squad of the Election Commission, along with Thane Crime Branch officials, raided a flat on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. “The house belonged to Raju Khare, who was present with Kadam. He had cash worth Rs 53.46 lakh in a black polythene bag,” an official said.

Kadam has been lodged in the Thane jail since 2015 after he was accused of alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 150 crore in the state-run Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation.

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in his order stated, “(Pawar) has not only not done his duty towards the police force but has also knowingly taken part in a crime, which has led to the defamation of the entire force.”