Mumbai: Rs 4 crore in cash seized

A TEAM of election officials seized cash worth Rs 4 crore at Worli Assembly constituency on Saturday evening.

Officials said that the cash was seized from a small tempo near Coast Guard check post around 6.30 pm. “The cash belongs to Dattatraya Maharaj Kalambe Jaoli Sahkari Bank Limited (DMK Jaoli Bank). Further investigation is on,” said an official.

Meanwhile, four persons were detained by the Nallasopara police early Saturday for allegedly distributing money. “We are investigating who is responsible for this and how much money was distributed,” an officer said.

In another incident, VBA candidate Gautam Gaikwad, in a complaint to the police has alleged that he was offered Rs 2 crore by a Shiv Sena worker from Thane. “But I was not threatened and don’t want to file any cognizable or non-cognizable complaint against them,” Gaikwad said in his statement to the police.

Around 10 pm on Saturday in Nallasopara, followers of Shiv Sena candidate Pradeep Sharma and Kshitij Thakur of VBA came to blows, the police said. A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control, said Niket Kaushik, IG (Konkan Range). Thakur alleged that Sharma was trying to distribute money when his men caught him red-handed. Despite repeated attempts, Sharma was not available for comments.