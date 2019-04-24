Prakash Ambedkar fails to draw crowd at VBA rally, Asaduddin Owaisi gives it a miss

THE FIRST rally by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai failed to draw crowds on Tuesday evening. Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, a VBA constituent, was scheduled to speak, but gave the rally a miss.

On Monday, too, the crowd was sparse at a VBA rally in Andheri. Following the low turnout, Ambedkar and Owaisi had given the rally a miss.

Ambedkar was holding the meeting at Vikhroli to campaign for VBA candidate Niharika Khondale. Vikhroli is a part of the Mumbai North East constituency.

Speaking to a thin crowd at the Sambhaji ground in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East), Ambedkar called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “blackmailer” and asked the people to not to elect him again. On not entering into an alliance with the Congress, he added, “Congress leaders have many cases against them… they are scared of the blackmailer.”

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Ambedkar said, “He comes to Mumbai and promises 500 sq feet houses. I ask him whose government was in power when they got the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority). There was a Congress chief minister in the state. SRA has become a fancier version of BDD chawls. All of them (parties) are in builders’ pockets.”

The VBA, an alliance between Ambedkar’s Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and AIMIM, is contesting all 48 seats in the state.