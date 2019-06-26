Mumbai: City still relatively dry, showers later this week

The much-awaited arrival of monsoons in Mumbai was declared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Announcement of the onset in Mumbai meant that monsoon has been declared in the whole of Maharashtra.

Advertising

A statement from IMD said, “Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian Sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh.”

Despite this, Mumbai saw a relatively dry Tuesday with light rain and cloudy skies, with the city witnessing a high of 32.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 26 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD office in Santacruz, the city witnessed 7.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Tuesday, exceeding the criteria of a minimum of 2.5 mm of rainfall set by IMD to declare monsoons, which arrived after a two-week delay this year.

Showers, however, are expected from June 27 to June 29, tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region) of IMD.