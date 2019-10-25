Mumbai Metropolitan Region: 13 of 25 seats go to BJP-Sena alliance

IN THE larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) consisting 25 seats in Thane, Palghar and Uran, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance bagged 13 seats, results for which were declared on Thursday. While NCP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) won three each, MNS, CPI(M) and SP bagged one each. In an unexpected victory, two BJP rebels who contested as independents won from Mira-Bhayander and Uran.

Advertising

At least nine of these 25 seats were mired in intra-party rebellion, including BJP and Sena, leading to the fielding of disgruntled leaders as Independent candidates in Kalyan East, Kalyan West, Mira-Bhayander and Uran. While BJP won Kalyan East, Kalyan West went to Sena. In the other two constituencies, the rebels who contested as independents won.

In Thane district, Geeta Jain, rebel BJP leader who contested against her brother-in-law Narendra Mehta — the BJP pick — won by around 15,000 votes. Jain, the former mayor of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation, is set to be the first woman MLA from the area.

In Uran, BJP rebel Mahesh Baldi won 5,700 votes against the Sena candidate. The seat had gone to Sena, which didn’t sit well with Baldi, known to be a close aide of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In both Uran and Mira Bhayander, BJP workers claimed that they were betrayed by their party workers who worked for the rebels. While BJP had issued a showcause notice to Jain, no action was taken against Baldi.

Advertising

Ahead of the polls, rebellion from Sena cadre had also led to acrimony in the campaign for NCP turncoat Ganesh Naik, who won from Airoli on a BJP ticket.

Of the 18 seats in Thane, MNS scored one seat, the only one in the entire state, in Kalyan Rural. The MNS said that Pramod Patil, also known as Raju Patil, won based on his work and outreach.

BJP leaders Sanjay Kelkar and Ravindra Chavhan won from Thane city and Dombivali, respectively. NCP’s Jitendra Awhad held on to his seat in Mumbra-Kalwa as did Sena leaders Eknath Shinde in Kopari Panchpakhadi, Pratap Sarnaik in Owala Majiwada and Balaji Kinikar in Ambernath.

Following initial rebellion from BJP and Sena cadre in Navi Mumbai, BJP managed to win both the seats it had traded with Sena. In Belapur, Manda Mhatre won against NCP’s Ankush Gawde and in Airoli, Ganesh Naik won. In Murbad, BJP’s Kisan Kathore won with one of the highest margins of 1,36,040 votes in the region.

In Palghar, BVA retained its three seats in Vasai, Nallasopara and Boisar, despite the debut of encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma in Nallasopara.

Party chief Hitendra Thakur, who had announced that this would be his last election, also won from Vasai.

The Sena managed to get Shriniwas Wanga, son of late former BJP MP Chintaman Wanga, a win from Palghar seat, which saw one of the region’s lowest voter turnouts of 47 per cent.