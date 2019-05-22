Mumbai: Lok Sabha poll results to be displayed on 20 signboards

Officials from the Chief Electoral Office said the Lok Sabha election results will be shown on about 20 digital signboards of the traffic police across Mumbai on May 23. Besides, the results will also be shown on the four digital signboards installed around Mantralaya.

Officials said they were in talks with the Mumbai traffic police to fix the locations in the six Lok Sabha constituencies. “We are doing it for the first time. The returning officers in the state have also been asked to show the results on the digital boards wherever possible,” said an official.

The official added that various initiatives are being taken to ensure speedy results of the Lok Sabha polls. “We will get an online update from all the returning officers for immediate updates after every round. We will also be in touch with the returning officers an hotline,” the official said, adding that people can also get detailed results from the website and the toll free helpline numbers.

Another official said since the voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) are being used for the first time, the election staff have been given training for verifying the slips of the five VVPATs from each assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the official said that the counting of votes will take maximum rounds in Palghar and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituencies. “There will be 35 rounds each in these two constituencies. The lowest 17 rounds will be in Hatkangale Lok Sabha constituency,” said an official.