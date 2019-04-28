Bike rallies, meetings: Campaign ends on a high in Mumbai

WITH CAMPAIGNING for the last phase of polls in Maharashtra drawing to a close on Saturday evening, candidates in the six Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai campaigned aggressively, with some taking out bike rallies while others got star campaigners to address voters for them.

Some of the big guns who were on the streets included Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his wife Amruta Fadnavis and former Union minister P Chidambaram.

The six constituencies will go to polls on April 29 with 115 candidates in fray. The constituencies are evenly held by the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Starting at 9 am, with a helmet mounted on his head, Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam rode pillion as 4,000 bikes travelled through Goregaon, Juhu and Oshiwara in Mumbai North West constituency. “The hatred against Congress we saw in 2014 does not exist anymore. People welcome us,” Nirupam said. Click here for more election news

He deviated from his classic campaign style of taking out padyatras into slums, opting for main roads to garner attention. Sitting Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar stuck to his routine roadshows, but attempted to cover more ground. He visited Goregaon East and West colonies of Bangur Nagar, Shastri Nagar and slums lining the Western Express highway before rushing to meet Gujarati and Marwadi business communities in Jawahar Nagar. The Gujaratis and Rajasthani voters accounts for 1.9 lakh votes in North West.

Gadkari visited Darukhana in Mumbai South constituency to campaign for Sena’s Arvind Sawant, but faced protests from local tenants who wore black T-shirts to voice their opinion against Mumbai Port Trust’s development plan for the city’s eastern front. “For five years, Sawant failed to raise the issue with the shipping ministry. He is hand in glove with the builder lobby and is responsible for the anti-tenant redevelopment of port trust land,” said Congress city president Milind Deora, Sawant’s rival.

Deora wrapped up his poll pitch with a meeting with P Chidambaram, and later held a bike rally in Crawford market, where Congress holds a large Muslim votebank. Sawant, meanwhile, campaigned in Parel, a traditional Sena bastion, playing it safe after facing morning protests.

In Mumbai North Central, Fadnavis campaigned for Poonam Mahajan on roads dug up for Metro construction. “Every rally we do turns out to be grander than previous one. The response we are getting is phenomenal,” Fadnavis said. Mahajan’s opponent, Congress’ Priya Dutt, maintained a low profile. She visited Kurla to meet party workers, and energised them to ensure they get people out to vote. “She made random visits to areas where she may not have been able to give much time and met party workers,” said a worker.

In Mumbai North East, both BJP’s Manoj Kotak and NCP’s Sanjay Dina Patil, conducted a mega rallies across eastern suburbs. Patil’s campaign started from Nahur at 10 am, winding up by 5 pm in Govandi. Fadnavis’ wife Amruta campaigned for Kotak in the morning. In the afternoon, Gujarat’s CM Vijay Rupani joined the bike rally from Ghatkopar East that ended with a sabha.

Urging Gujrati voters to vote for Kotak, Rupani said, “Rahul Gandhi is not sure about winning in Amethi and has thus filed his nomination from Wayanand. He will lose the election from Amethi and NDA will again come to power with full majority.”

In Mumbai North, BJP’s sitting MP Gopal Shetty held public meetings in Muslim-dominated Malvani and Ambujwadi. He later held a roadshow and met auto drivers in Borivali’s Magathane area. Pitted against Shetty, actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar, concluded her campaign in Marathi-dominated MGP Colony of Borivali West, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Ashok Chavan. Pawar addressed a Marathi-dominated public meeting praising Matondkar’s campaign style.

In Mumbai South Central constituency, Sena candidate Rahul Shewale held a roadshow in all the six Assembly constituencies of the Lok Sabha seat. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray also took part in the roadshow.