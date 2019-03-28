Mumbai: To keep rumours at bay in poll season, police patils tasked with keeping eye on social media

A TACTIC that helped Maharashtra Police battle last year’s rumours of child-lifting in the state is now being used to stop the flow of misinformation ahead of the election season.

After the rumours led to nine killings, the police used technology, specifically WhatsApp groups created by the ‘police patil’ (civilian police representative) in every village, to deny morphed videos of “child-lifting gangs” moving around in the area. Click here for more election news

The same WhatsApp groups are now being used to ensure that there are no messages that could lead to a law and order problem, a senior state police officer said. The officer added that social media networks, especially those on WhatsApp that were established by the police patils last year, have been maintained and will play a big part in helping police fight rumour mongering during elections.

“The police patils have been told to look out for messages and morphed images of videos that can incite people. Also, they have been asked to update their district commanders — the superintendents at the village level and commissioners in city — if they come across content that had the possibility to create trouble in the area,” the officer said.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Milind Bharambe told The Indian Express that police patils have been tasked with keeping an eye out on social media groups to look for something unusual.

An officer said that around election time, several morphed photographs of political leaders and videos doing the rounds on social media have led to fights. There are also notorious elements, who circulate photographs, specifically to hurt the sentiments of a particular community. “The main job of the police patil will be to ensure that such photographs are taken off as soon as possible and the police alerted about it,” the officer added.

Shakeel Deshmukh, police patil of Buldhana’s Atali village, which has a population of around 5,000, said: “We had created four WhatsApp groups for our village last year and added at least one person from each family to them. Then we used it to dispel rumours about child kidnappers. Now, villagers have been told that in case they come across any message on social media that they feel can create a law and order problem, they should notify it on the group so that proper action can be taken.”

Dr Dilip Katole, sarpanch of Atali, said: “So far, there have been no problems. However, in case we come across something, we will forward it on the group created by the police patil.”

Nine persons had been killed across 12 districts in the state following the mob violence after morphed photographs and videos of child lifters being present in the village were circulated on WhatsApp in 2018. At that point, the police had instructed the police patils of each village to ensure that they were part of WhatsApp groups at the village level so that they could deny rumours on the groups.

Within months of these groups being created by police patils, messages about child lifters had stopped.