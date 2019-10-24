Maharashtra elections: Sweets, rallies, music bands, victory preparations on in both sides of political divide

With most exit polls predicting that the BJP would emerge as the single-largest party in the state, the Maharashtra unit of the party has begun “victory” preparations at its headquarters in Mumbai ahead of counting of votes for the Assembly elections on Thursday.

Colourful pandals (tents), with huge posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the backdrop, have been set up at its headquarters, while the party has also ordered for 5,000 ‘laddoos’ (sweet). The live coverage of the counting will be telecast on a huge screen here, party sources said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, who has been projected as the next chief ministerial candidate by the party if it is voted to power, visited the Kedarnath shrine with wife Amruta on Wednesday. “I offered prayers and sought the divine blessings at pilgrimage centre Kedarnath. Har Har Mahadev,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.

Sources in the Chief Ministerial Office (CMO) said, “The chief minister’s pilgrimage was scheduled in advance. After the hectic campaign, where he conducted 225 rallies, he (Fadnavis) had decided to spend two days in the quite of Kedarnath.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also undertaken a pilgrimage to the Kedarnath shrine after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, held earlier this year.

BJP office secretary Mukund Kulkarni, meanwhile, said, “The party has ordered 5,000 laddoos. On Thursday, our Mumbai workers will assemble at the head office at 9 am. We are confident of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance’s grand victory.” The BJP, which contested on 164 seats of total 288 seats in the state polls, is hoping to reach near the halfway mark, sources said.

Kalina MLA Sanjay Potnis said he plans to continue a tradition of a motorbike rally across his constituency if he emerges victorious. “Every time I win an election, I take out a four- to five-hour-long bike rally in Kalina. I plan to do the same this year as well,” he said.

Five years ago, Potnis, then in the Shiv Sena, had defeated his BJP rival by a very slim margin. This time, Potnis’ chief rival is George Abraham of the Congress.

Incumbent MLA and BJP candidate from Kandivali East Atul Bhatkhalkar said. “We should know the results tomorrow by 3 to 3.30 pm. We have planned a victory procession in the evening in Kandivali East,” said Bhatkhalkar.

Sitting MLA Manisha Chaudhary, party’s candidate from Borivali West, however, underplayed the need for any victory procession. “I am confident of winning and no one can take away the lead in two to three wards in my constituency. I am a down to earth party worker and will always be present for the citizens.”

In Colaba, BJP workers said they will celebrate with sweets, gulal and music bands. “We are awaiting the results and are ready to celebrate in a dignified manner, respecting the opponents,” Rahul Narvekar, BJP’s candidate from the seat, said. The Congress camp in the constituency, meanwhile, has also made booking for live music and sweets.

At BJP candidate Parag Shah’s office in Ghatkopar East, party workers have put up a giant TV screen on which results will be streamed live. The party has also ordered 15kg sweets, but plans not to burst fire crackers.

Meanwhile, Arif Naseem Khan, Congress candidate from Chandivali, also claimed to be confident of winning a fifth term. “While I have not called for any sweets, people are already bringing sweets to congratulate me,” he said.

Optimism also ran high in the Shiv Sena camp, with Mumbai mayor and party candidate from Bandra East Vishwanath Mahadeshwar saying that he will call for sweets Thursday once the results are out. In Mankhurd, Sena workers said party’s candidate Vitthal Lokare will also arrange for drums, fire crackers and sweets.