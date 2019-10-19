Mumbai BJP chief to EC: Comments misrepresented

A day after he was showcaused for a speech referring to previous instances of riots and terror attacks in the city, Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday told the Election Commission (EC) that his comments were misrepresented and twisted out of context.

At a rally held in support of Shiv Sena’s Mumbadevi candidate Pandurang Sakpal on Wednesday, Lodha had said: “Remember after the 1992 riots, how many blasts took place in Mumbai, how many bullets were fired, where were their manufacturing centres? They were manufactured in lanes within 5 km from here. A person who is elected with votes from those lanes, how will he take care of you in the times to come?”

Mumbadevi constituency has a sizeable Muslim population.

Along with Lodha, Sakpal and the organiser of the campaign meeting were also issued showcause notices on the basis of a recording of the speech made by a EC team, a news report in The Indian Express and the rules regarding to the model code of conduct in place.

In his reply filed through a lawyer, Lodha claimed that the focus of his speech was “law and order” and there was no communal angle to it. He also claimed that he had not breached code of conduct rules or created any enmity between religious groups.

Lodha added that the “newspaper reporter who filed the story was probably not even present during the speech and hence, the article appears to be based on hearsay and not facts”.

The Indian Express reporter was present during the entire duration of the meeting and also has a audio recording of the speech — the newspaper stands by its report.

Sakpal and the organiser of the meeting have sought further time to respond.